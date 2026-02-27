Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,282 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the January 29th total of 24,298 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

LANV opened at $1.72 on Friday. Lanvin Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lanvin Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lanvin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) is a global luxury fashion company centered on the heritage French brand Lanvin. The group designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of upscale apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories and fragrances. Its product portfolio spans womenswear, menswear and unisex items, complemented by seasonal collections and signature handbag lines.

Founded in 1889 by Jeanne Lanvin in Paris, Lanvin holds the distinction of being one of the oldest continually operating French couture houses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.