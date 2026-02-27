Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $75.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $111.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $406.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.03 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Lantheus from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat consensus: reported EPS $1.67 vs. $1.17 expected and revenue $406.8M vs. $367.0M expected; margins and ROE were strong, signalling healthy profitability and execution. Lantheus Q4 results and call

Q4 results materially beat consensus: reported EPS $1.67 vs. $1.17 expected and revenue $406.8M vs. $367.0M expected; margins and ROE were strong, signalling healthy profitability and execution. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: William Blair raised LNTH from Market Perform to Outperform, which can support buying interest and institutional demand. William Blair upgrade

Analyst upgrade: William Blair raised LNTH from Market Perform to Outperform, which can support buying interest and institutional demand. Positive Sentiment: Price target increase: Citizens Jmp raised its target to $78, which can reinforce the bullish narrative among some investors. Price target raise

Price target increase: Citizens Jmp raised its target to $78, which can reinforce the bullish narrative among some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for investors to review management’s commentary and details behind the beat. These provide color but are not new headline news. Earnings call transcript Earnings presentation

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for investors to review management’s commentary and details behind the beat. These provide color but are not new headline news. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was modestly conservative: management gave EPS guidance of $5.00–$5.25 (consensus ~$5.16) and revenue guidance roughly $1.4–$1.5B (consensus ~$1.5B). The EPS range is below some analyst expectations (street average cited ~6.01 in background notes), which could cap upside. Company press release with guidance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 657,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,082,000 after buying an additional 156,081 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

