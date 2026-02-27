Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after acquiring an additional 629,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.19.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Down 4.2%

Lam Research stock opened at $239.07 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

