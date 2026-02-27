Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.9950, with a volume of 2602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.1850.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyocera presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Kyocera has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.560 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS: KYOCY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.
The company’s principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.
