Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 95,400 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the January 29th total of 203,893 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 242,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kutcho Copper Trading Down 0.9%

Kutcho Copper stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,496. Kutcho Copper has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Kutcho copper-zinc project in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho property, a volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit located in the Golden Triangle region of northwest British Columbia. Kutcho Copper’s core activities encompass project permitting, technical studies, community engagement and infrastructure planning aimed at bringing the deposit into production.

The Kutcho project comprises three primary zones—Esso, Sumac and Main—hosted within a district known for high-grade copper and zinc mineralization.

