Kurt James Wolf Sells 150,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 571,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,711.10. This trade represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PBI opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $96,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 72,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

