Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 247,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,110% from the previous session’s volume of 20,473 shares.The stock last traded at $100.37 and had previously closed at $101.8450.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KUBTY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Kubota Trading Up 2.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.38. Kubota had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kubota has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kubota Corp. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

