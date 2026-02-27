Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 18.5% – Here’s Why

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.10. 181,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 230,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35.

Kropz Stock Down 7.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £18.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.65.

Get Kropz alerts:

About Kropz

(Get Free Report)

Kropz is an emerging plant nutrient producer with an advanced stage phosphate mining project in South Africa and a phosphate project in the Republic of Congo (‘RoC’). The vision of the Kropz Group is to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.

Kropz’s Elandsfontein Phosphate Project is a near-term producing asset in South Africa’s Western Cape Province, close to export infrastructure and primed to take advantage of a recovery in phosphate prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.