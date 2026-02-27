KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on February 27th

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1864 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 0.1% increase from KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:KHYB opened at $24.67 on Friday. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $17.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

