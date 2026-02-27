Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Koppers had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Koppers by 17.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $3,635,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth about $872,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,577 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Koppers
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and constructive commentary — Koppers reported $0.70 EPS vs. a $0.59 consensus, which helped reassure investors on profitability and operational resilience. Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Resilient Performance Amid Market …
- Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance issued — management gave a 2026 EPS range of $4.20–$5.00 (consensus ~4.68), and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, providing a clearer multi‑quarter outlook that traders often reward. KOPPERS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 RESULTS; PROVIDES 2026 OUTLOOK
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue miss and year‑over‑year decline — Q4 sales were $432.7M vs. ~$445M expected and down ~9.3% YoY, which tempers the EPS beat and leaves questions about demand trends. Koppers (KOP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and writeups emphasize the EPS beat but note lower revenue and mixed margin signals — these notes likely amplified trading but stop short of changing consensus materially. Koppers (KOP) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Restructuring: idling two plants and laying off dozens — the company said it will idle facilities in South Carolina and Alabama and reduce headcount, a near‑term negative for operations and communities but a potential longer‑term cost savings action. Koppers to idle two plants, lay off dozens as manufacturer restructures
About Koppers
Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.
In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.
