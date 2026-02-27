Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $37.30 on Friday. Koppers has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.60 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Koppers had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Koppers by 17.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $3,635,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth about $872,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,577 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

