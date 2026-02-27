Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 1669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.9460.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNYJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kone Oyj to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kone Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kone Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Kone Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kone Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kone Oyj Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Kone Oyj had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Kone Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company’s core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

