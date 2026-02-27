Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 1.23%.The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, CFO Jill Timm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,813,464. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kohl’s by 3,123.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 1,948,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 1,388,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,343,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $17,125,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

