Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Sells $3,352,000.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $3,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 27th, Andrew Bialecki sold 155,219 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,931,697.27.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $4,057,092.16.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Andrew Bialecki sold 140,646 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $3,855,106.86.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Andrew Bialecki sold 16,649 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $499,636.49.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Andrew Bialecki sold 137,504 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $3,975,240.64.

On Monday, December 22nd, Andrew Bialecki sold 100,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Andrew Bialecki sold 100,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $3,040,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Andrew Bialecki sold 138,648 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $4,026,337.92.

On Thursday, December 11th, Andrew Bialecki sold 17,777 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $533,310.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Andrew Bialecki sold 82,223 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $2,476,556.76.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,121. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 1.13. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $415,254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,344,000 after buying an additional 3,855,160 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,092,000 after buying an additional 2,059,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the second quarter worth approximately $57,109,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

