Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.88). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.82%.The business had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Kilroy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share (annualized yield ~6.9%) with an ex-dividend date of March 31 — a clear near‑term income catalyst that often supports REIT share demand. Kilroy Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share (annualized yield ~6.9%) with an ex-dividend date of March 31 — a clear near‑term income catalyst that often supports REIT share demand. Positive Sentiment: Board refreshment and governance changes — Gary Stevenson named Chair, new audit and compensation chairs appointed, and two new directors added — which investors may view as strengthening oversight and strategic direction. Kilroy Realty Corporation Announces Board Refreshment

Board refreshment and governance changes — Gary Stevenson named Chair, new audit and compensation chairs appointed, and two new directors added — which investors may view as strengthening oversight and strategic direction. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at Citi’s 2026 Global Property CEO Conference (webcast March 2) — provides investor access and could influence near‑term guidance/clarity but is informational rather than an immediate catalyst. Kilroy Realty to Participate in Citi’s 2026 Global Property CEO Conference

Management will present at Citi’s 2026 Global Property CEO Conference (webcast March 2) — provides investor access and could influence near‑term guidance/clarity but is informational rather than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho downgraded KRC to “strong sell” and cut its price target to $29 — a bearish analyst move that increases downside narrative and could pressure sentiment. Mizuho Downgrade

Mizuho downgraded KRC to “strong sell” and cut its price target to $29 — a bearish analyst move that increases downside narrative and could pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $31 and set an “equal weight” rating — another downward revision that narrows upside expectations. Barclays Lowers Price Target

Barclays cut its price target to $31 and set an “equal weight” rating — another downward revision that narrows upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its target slightly and maintained Neutral — part of broader analyst caution on office‑focused REITs after Kilroy’s February quarter that missed EPS expectations and showed year‑over‑year revenue pressure. BofA Target Cut

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

