KeyCorp Increases Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target to $14.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

ECVT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 6.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Ecovyst posted $0.28 EPS vs. $0.21 expected and revenue of $199.4M vs. ~$184.9M expected; revenue grew ~33.9% year‑over‑year. Read More.

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

