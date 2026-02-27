Keros Therapeutics, Inc. $KROS is Western Standard LLC’s Largest Position

Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654,989 shares during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics comprises about 10.3% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 7.19% of Keros Therapeutics worth $34,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,718,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,011,000 after purchasing an additional 87,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 332,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,251,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $457.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KROS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Keros Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company’s research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company’s lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

