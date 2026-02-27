Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC) Short Interest Up 134.5% in February

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,088 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the January 29th total of 464 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Keen Vision Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 71,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 749,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Keen Vision Acquisition from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ KVAC opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in 2021. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker KVAC, the company raised capital through the sale of units priced at $10.00 each. Proceeds from the offering are held in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company’s principal business activity is to seek a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

