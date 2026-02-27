KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,478 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 29th total of 62,578 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 581,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 581,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KDDI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KDDI

KDDI Price Performance

About KDDI

OTCMKTS KDDIY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.05. 30,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.04. KDDI has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.

At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.