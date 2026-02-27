JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CARS

Cars.com Stock Down 14.9%

Cars.com stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.44 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 27,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $329,116.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,369.09. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $153,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 243,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,984.90. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 405,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Cars.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Cars.com this week:

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.