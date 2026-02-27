JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $29.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APA in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on APA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

APA stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. APA has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 15.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,321,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,710,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,807,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in APA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,171,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,462,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

