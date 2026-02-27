Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $243.47 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $247.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.09. The company has a market capitalization of $586.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

