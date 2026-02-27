Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Down 8% – What’s Next?

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 and last traded at GBX 120.50. 302,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 151,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.88.
Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile
JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.
