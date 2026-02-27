Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Down 8% – What’s Next?

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 and last traded at GBX 120.50. 302,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 151,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.

Jersey Oil and Gas Trading Down 11.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.88.

Get Jersey Oil and Gas alerts:

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.