Jason O’byrne Sells 1,634 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason O’byrne sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $15,572.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,720.95. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jason O’byrne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 23rd, Jason O’byrne sold 2,089 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $15,563.05.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of VIR stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,297,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,478. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,100,000. GSK plc acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,562,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $8,252,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 988,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 787,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vir Biotechnology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Astellas collaboration materially derisks VIR‑5500 and adds near‑term cash/validation — the global co‑development/co‑commercialization deal includes significant upfront/near‑term payments and up to large milestone upside, boosting the program’s commercial outlook. Astellas and Vir Biotechnology collaborate on VIR-5500
- Positive Sentiment: Updated Phase 1 data for VIR‑5500 show encouraging safety and activity (notable higher‑dose response rates), supporting the asset value that underpins the Astellas deal. VIR-5500 Phase 1 results
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and revenue surge: Q4 EPS topped estimates and revenue (~$64.1M) far exceeded consensus, helping justify higher analyst targets and fueling recent upside. Vir Q4 earnings highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham and other firms raised targets/ratings after the results and deal news, reinforcing bullish institutional views. Needham raises VIR price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Management will be highly visible to investors in March (TD Cowen, Leerink) — useful for clarification on milestones, commercialization plans and cash use. Investor conference participation
- Neutral Sentiment: Media and valuation pieces are amplifying interest and volume — increased coverage raises visibility but doesn’t change fundamentals alone. Valuation after collaboration & Phase 1 update
- Negative Sentiment: Public offering priced: Vir priced 17,647,058 shares at $8.50 (gross proceeds about $150M). Proceeds bolster the balance sheet but the issuance is dilutive and can pressure the stock near term. Public offering priced
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: Multiple insiders (CEO, EVPs, CFO, CAO, a director) reported stock sales across Feb. 23–25 — increases visible supply and can weigh on sentiment despite company progress. Insider selling report
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing losses: Despite revenue growth and partnership cash, Vir reported a sizable net loss and wide negative margins — long‑term upside depends on execution, milestones and commercial ramp. 2025 financial results
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.
The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.
