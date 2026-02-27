Jason O’byrne Sells 1,634 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason O’byrne sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $15,572.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,720.95. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason O’byrne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Jason O’byrne sold 2,089 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $15,563.05.

Shares of VIR stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,297,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,478. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 638.88% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue was up 417.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,100,000. GSK plc acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,562,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $8,252,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 988,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 787,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

