Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.1429.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Bank of America set a $265.00 price objective on Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

Get Jabil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 1.7%

Jabil stock opened at $272.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.38. Jabil has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $281.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $4,950,934.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 100,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,577,573.68. This represents a 17.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $11,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,171,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,953,141.88. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,529 shares of company stock worth $42,145,485. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,783,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Jabil by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,119,000 after buying an additional 1,313,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.