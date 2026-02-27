J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 128,686 shares, an increase of 689.7% from the January 29th total of 16,296 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.62. J. Sainsbury has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded J. Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.

Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.

