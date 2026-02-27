iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,168,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 546,854 shares.The stock last traded at $38.23 and had previously closed at $38.19.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $586.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Poland ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPOL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter worth $958,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter valued at $387,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,344,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 3,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

