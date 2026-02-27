iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI is Wind River Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Wind River Trust Co cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 4.8% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wind River Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $7,584,000. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 204,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 788,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,979,000 after purchasing an additional 332,908 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $147.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $148.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 176.0%.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

