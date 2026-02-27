iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 484 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the January 29th total of 4,727 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 489 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 489 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Down 1.6%

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.29. iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (BGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a portfolio of US large-cap stocks exhibiting growth characteristics. BGRO was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

