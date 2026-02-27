iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 343,030 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the January 29th total of 806,602 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 224,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

LEMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 353,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,405. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $43.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

