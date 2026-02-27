iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.71 and last traded at $89.47, with a volume of 6936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

