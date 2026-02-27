iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Short Interest Down 91.1% in February

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 439 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the January 29th total of 4,939 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,851 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,851 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Price Performance

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 829. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $37.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.1075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 668.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization. Stock selection is based on the amount of revenue earned from these relevant themes, and weighting is based on free float market-cap.

