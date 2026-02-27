iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 469,399 shares, a growth of 1,296.9% from the January 29th total of 33,603 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. 19,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,566. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

