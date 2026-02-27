iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 107,642 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the January 29th total of 41,585 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AOM stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 148.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking current income, some capital preservation and an opportunity for moderate to low capital appreciation.

