iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.85 and last traded at $97.9050, with a volume of 48991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.60.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 969,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,893,000 after buying an additional 430,111 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.