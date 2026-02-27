iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.85 and last traded at $97.9050, with a volume of 48991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.60.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.
