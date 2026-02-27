iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $81,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632,572 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,576,394,000 after buying an additional 2,508,650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 652.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,628,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,767 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 429.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,490,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,984,000 after purchasing an additional 527,803 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

