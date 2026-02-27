Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Plans $0.13 Final Dividend

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 172.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.
Iress Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
About Iress
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iress
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Iress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.