IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $40.95. 52,419,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 42,297,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IREN in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $94.00 price target on shares of IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

IREN Stock Down 7.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 4.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IREN

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IREN by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in IREN by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in IREN by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IREN by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

