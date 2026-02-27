Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY)

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 52,518 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 185% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,436 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSKY. Zacks Research raised Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance Stock Up 22.5%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Skydance by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSKY traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,300,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Paramount Skydance has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $999.02. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Key Paramount Skydance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

