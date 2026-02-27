Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY)

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 52,518 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 185% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,436 call options.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PSKY. Zacks Research raised Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.92.
Shares of NASDAQ PSKY traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,300,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Paramount Skydance has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $999.02. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to Paramount winning the bidding war — Warner Bros. Discovery’s board determined Paramount’s $31/share offer could be a “company superior proposal,” boosting PSKY shares on stronger takeover odds. Netflix, Paramount shares jump as months-long fight for Warner Bros ends
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix formally stepped back from matching the bid, removing the main competitor and increasing the probability Paramount secures WBD (deal value reported ~ $111B). That raised investor confidence in PSKY’s strategic upside. Netflix refuses to raise bid for Warner Bros. Discovery
- Positive Sentiment: Paramount strengthened its offer and financing commitment (including additional equity support tied to Larry Ellison), addressing prior deal‑certainty concerns and making the bid more credible to WBD and markets. After PSKY’s $31 Bid, Could Netflix Exit the WBD Bidding War?
- Neutral Sentiment: UK cinemas gave a cautious welcome — they see potential benefits from consolidated distribution but worry about fewer theatrical releases and job impacts; this signals industry pushback that could influence integration strategy and public perception. UK cinemas give wary approval to Paramount’s victory in Warner Bros race
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: Reuters flags California as the biggest potential obstacle — even if federal approval is expected to be smoother, state regulators could complicate or delay the deal, creating material uncertainty for PSKY’s takeover path. California now biggest obstacle to Paramount’s Warner Bros takeover
- Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals and guidance remain mixed — Q4 results showed modest revenue and an uneven margin picture, and management warned Q1 revenue will likely come in below Street expectations due to legacy TV weakness. Those near‑term business headwinds temper enthusiasm and leave earnings risk while PSKY digests a large acquisition. PSKY Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Provides Weak Q1 Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst positioning: TD Cowen cut PSKY’s price target to $13 and set a “hold,” signaling that some analysts see limited near‑term upside and are cautious about deal execution and integration risk. TD Cowen price target cut/Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context: Pre‑market and broader market commentary note PSKY among the biggest movers as the WBD saga resolves; volatility may persist as regulatory and financing details emerge. 5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens
Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.
