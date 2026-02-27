Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 96,251 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the January 29th total of 38,440 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $98.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $589.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSPG. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.