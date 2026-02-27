Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Warm Springs Advisors Inc.

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.3% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $609.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

