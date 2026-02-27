Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Warm Springs Advisors Inc.

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.3% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.2%
Invesco QQQ stock opened at $609.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.05.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis argues AI firms continue to deliver strong earnings even as markets falter, supporting the earnings outlook for QQQ’s large AI- and cloud-exposed components. The 4 Phases Of AI: Strong Earnings, Weak Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: A primer notes QQQ offers little yield but remains appropriate for total-return portfolios, reminding investors QQQ is a growth/price-return vehicle rather than an income play. QQQ Pays Nothing, But Still Fits Into a 2026 Portfolio Built for Total Return
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on cybersecurity notes short-term disruption from new AI models (Anthropic Claude) but highlights rebound potential for affected tech subsectors that are part of QQQ. Cybersecurity Stocks Can Rebound From Claude Fears
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary warns of a tech “fakeout” and broader Nasdaq selloff, which directly pressures QQQ because of its heavy concentration in large-cap tech names. Nasdaq And U.S. Index Outlook: Stock Markets Tumble; The Great Tech Fakeout
- Negative Sentiment: Authors argue Nvidia and the broader AI/mega-cap rally may be exhausted, raising bear-market risk for indexes dominated by those stocks — a headwind for QQQ. This Bull Market And Nvidia Have Run Out Of Steam; Bear Market Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlight rotation into defense and healthcare and rising investor hedging/pessimism — flows away from growth/tech ETFs like QQQ could prolong weakness. Why It’s Time To Think About Defense Sector Rotation: Healthcare XLV Should Be The Next Stop Stock Investors Are Hedging a Drop. Strategists See a Buy Signal
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
