Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,321 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the January 29th total of 77,968 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 209,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FXF traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.88. 97,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $116.30.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXF. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Shares are focused to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the Swiss Franc through an investment in securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.