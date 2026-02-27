Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,441,133 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the January 29th total of 588,422 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

