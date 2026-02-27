International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.15 on April 6th

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 460.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International General Insurance to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $25.28 on Friday. International General Insurance has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. International General Insurance had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International General Insurance will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGIC. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on International General Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International General Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is a global specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on underwriting a diverse portfolio of property and casualty risks. Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, the company provides tailored risk solutions across a broad range of industry sectors. IGIC operates within the excess and surplus lines market, leveraging specialized expertise to cover complex and hard-to-place risks that fall outside the scope of standard commercial insurance.

Founded in 1988, IGIC has grown its product offering to include marine, energy, aviation, construction, professional liability and credit & surety lines.

