International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Shares Down 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 251,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 55,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36.

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana. It has a license contract for the extraction of hydrocarbons in the Tecolutla Block located in Veracruz, Mexico; and holds an interest in significant discovery licenses situated in Northwest Territories.

