Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 637,842 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the January 29th total of 258,858 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,622,397 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

