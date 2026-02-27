Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells $2,070,340.16 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Lynn Martin sold 13,456 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $2,070,340.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,357,521.34. This represents a 19.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.72. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $143.17 and a one year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $193.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Featured Articles

