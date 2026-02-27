Insider Selling: AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Director Sells 336 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) Director George Mrkonic, Jr. sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,202.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,056. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AutoZone Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $91.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,751.68. 216,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,209. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,210.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,587.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,833.70.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $32.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.
AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.