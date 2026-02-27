Insider Buying: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Director Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,555.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,537.16. This represents a 18.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,299. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

