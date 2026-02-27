Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 653,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 519,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Independence Gold Trading Up 14.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

