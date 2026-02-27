IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd Cleveland Sells 3,119 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd Cleveland sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.81, for a total transaction of $1,596,335.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,517 shares in the company, valued at $42,233,025.77. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $515.05 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.51 and a fifty-two week high of $537.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.89.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.23). IES had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $870.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.00 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IESC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Loop Capital set a $458.00 price objective on shares of IES in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in IES by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IES by 157.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IES by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.